Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India, says US; slams China's military aggression

In a bipartisan resolution passed by the US, the McMahon Line has been recognised as the international boundary between Arunachal Pradesh and China, with the north-eastern state being called an "integral part of India."

As reported by the news agency PTI, US senators Bill Hagerty and Jeff Merkley introduced the resolution in the Senate, with Hagerty stating, "At a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, it is critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our strategic partners in the region, especially India."

He added, "This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate's support for unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, and further enhancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

The resolution also disregards the claims made by the People's Republic of China (PRC) that Arunachal Pradesh is PRC territory.

Merkley stated, "America's values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the centre of all of our actions and relationships around the world, especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision."

He continued, "This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India - not the People's Republic of China - and commits the US to deepening support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors."

The resolution condemns additional provocations by China, including the use of military force to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, construction of villages in contested areas, publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and features in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and expansion of PRC territorial claims in Bhutan.

The resolution also commends the Government of India for taking steps to defend itself against aggression and security threats from the People's Republic of China, including securing India's telecommunications infrastructure and expanding cooperation with Taiwan in public health and other sectors.

WATCH: Hubballi railway station in Karnataka sets Guinness record for world's longest railway platform