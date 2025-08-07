As tariffs hit 50%, CureFit founder calls science push “existential” for India’s future

Mukesh Bansal, Founder of CureFit, has issued a strong call to action for India to radically transform its approach to science and technology, warning that the current global geopolitical climate leaves no room for complacency.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bansal wrote, "If the current geopolitical situation is not enough warning for India to take its science and deep ecosystem very seriously, nothing will ever be." He added that this moment is not merely a wake-up call — “This is existential.”

Bansal emphasised that with the world standing on the edge of a massive technological upheaval, particularly in artificial intelligence, India must urgently double down on building a future-ready innovation ecosystem.

“It is time to embrace science & curiosity-driven research, build world-class research infrastructure, attract top-notch Indian scientists back to the country, and celebrate true ‘Discover in India’ and ‘Invent in India’,” he said.

He asserted that “Viksit Bharat” — a developed India — will remain an unfulfilled vision without deep-rooted scientific and technological capabilities at its core.

Bansal’s statement comes in the wake of the United States imposing a fresh round of punitive tariffs on Indian exports — a move that has rattled India Inc and highlighted the vulnerabilities of depending on global supply chains and foreign technology.

The earlier 25% tariffs, which will go up tp 50% by August 27 underline the pressing need for India to build self-reliance in critical technologies and reduce dependence on external ecosystems.

As India gears up to navigate an increasingly volatile world order, voices like Bansal’s are amplifying the need for sovereign innovation — not just as an economic strategy but as a national imperative.