Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
As tariffs hit 50%, CureFit founder calls science push “existential” for India’s future

As tariffs hit 50%, CureFit founder calls science push “existential” for India’s future

Bansal emphasised that with the world standing on the edge of a massive technological upheaval, particularly in artificial intelligence, India must urgently double down on building a future-ready innovation ecosystem.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025 10:35 PM IST
As tariffs hit 50%, CureFit founder calls science push “existential” for India’s futureBansal’s statement comes in the wake of the United States imposing a fresh round of punitive tariffs on Indian exports — a move that has rattled India Inc.

Mukesh Bansal, Founder of CureFit, has issued a strong call to action for India to radically transform its approach to science and technology, warning that the current global geopolitical climate leaves no room for complacency.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bansal wrote, "If the current geopolitical situation is not enough warning for India to take its science and deep ecosystem very seriously, nothing will ever be." He added that this moment is not merely a wake-up call — “This is existential.”

Advertisement

Bansal emphasised that with the world standing on the edge of a massive technological upheaval, particularly in artificial intelligence, India must urgently double down on building a future-ready innovation ecosystem.

“It is time to embrace science & curiosity-driven research, build world-class research infrastructure, attract top-notch Indian scientists back to the country, and celebrate true ‘Discover in India’ and ‘Invent in India’,” he said.

Advertisement

He asserted that “Viksit Bharat” — a developed India — will remain an unfulfilled vision without deep-rooted scientific and technological capabilities at its core.

Bansal’s statement comes in the wake of the United States imposing a fresh round of punitive tariffs on Indian exports — a move that has rattled India Inc and highlighted the vulnerabilities of depending on global supply chains and foreign technology.

The earlier 25% tariffs, which will go up tp 50% by August 27 underline the pressing need for India to build self-reliance in critical technologies and reduce dependence on external ecosystems.

As India gears up to navigate an increasingly volatile world order, voices like Bansal’s are amplifying the need for sovereign innovation — not just as an economic strategy but as a national imperative.

Published on: Aug 7, 2025 10:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today