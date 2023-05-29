Ashneer Grover makes surprise cameo with his dialogue in Roadies teaser; takes ‘begging’ jibe at a contestant

The makers of the reality show ‘Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on Monday teased a new promo in which former Shark Tank judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was speaking to the contestant. which raised the fans’ excitement for the new season.

MTV Roadies took to Instagram to share the promo on their official handle and captioned it, “Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? (you are begging to get selected, like please take me). MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.”

While speaking to one of the contestant in the teaser, Ashneer said, "Bheekh hi maang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko" (you are begging to get selected, like please take me).

While the promo did not include much details about the show, however, Grover is expected to be a guest judge and may not be a full-time "gang leader."

The short appearance of Ashneer Grover on the show caught the eyeballs of netizens. While some were happy to see him back on television, others trolled him for his dialogue.

“Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all,” a user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a co-founder at a $3 billion company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies.” “Rannvijay on Shark Tank and Ashneer on Roadies: What a multiverse of Madness,” a third user tweeted. “Ashneer Grover joins Roadies !!! Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai !,” a fourth user commented. “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a Co Founder at 3 Billion Dollar Company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies,” a user wrote.

Besides Grover, Sonu Sood, an actor and philanthropist, will be seen as a host on the youth-focused reality show. The actor is replacing Rannvijay Singha in 'Roadies' season 18.

Apart from them, the show will also include Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati as gang bosses.

Ashneer Grover was last seen on the show ‘Shark Tank India’ as a judge. He was replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain in the second season.

Recently, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report against former Managing Director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover and his family members based on a complaint filed by the fintech unicorn last year.

