Ashram flyover: Delhi Police issues new advisory, lists alternate routes; all you need to know

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a new advisory due to congestion from the Ashram flyover closure. Heavy congestion has been witnessed in the area due to the undergoing construction, leading all the way up to DND flyover. This comes after the Ashram flyover was closed on January 1 for the construction of a connection till the DND Flyway.

In order to contain the traffic in the Ashram flyover area, the Delhi Traffic has issued a fresh advisory, suggesting alternate routes for commuters. It said that it has identified the prominent points and locations for traffic diversion and has put up an adequate number of traffic signals and signages.

Seventy traffic police personnel and 16 marshals from PWD have been deployed in the entire stretch. Road re-carpeting, widening and installation of traffic signals at Taimur Nagar cut have been done, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

Some of the DTC buses that pass through Ashram Chowk have been rerouted.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that it is coordinating with the PWD to ensure that the work gets completed within the stipulated time.

Here are the alternate routes suggested by the Delhi Traffic Police in the route:

To reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida, commuters coming from CV Raman Marg have been advised to take the right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road

In order to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan and New Delhi area, commuters from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Saheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, CGO have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad

Commuters from Noida have been advised to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Sarita Vihar to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi

To reach Noida and Badarpur, those travelling from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi have been advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road,Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj

Those who are coming from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24 and from ITO side (Ring Road) have been advised to follow Barapullah flyover to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS, Dhaula Kuan

The advisory also suggested commuters who come from Noida and DND towards Ashram Chowk to move via Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah from 4-9 pm to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan.

"This road/stretch will be closed from 04:00 to 09:00 PM for traffic movement," the advisory read.

