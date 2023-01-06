Ashram flyover: Delhi Police issues new advisory, lists alternate routes; all you need to know

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a new advisory due to congestion from the Ashram flyover closure. Heavy congestion has been witnessed in the area due to the undergoing construction, leading all the way up to DND flyover. This comes after the Ashram flyover was closed on January 1 for the construction of a connection till the DND Flyway.
In order to contain the traffic in the Ashram flyover area, the Delhi Traffic has issued a fresh advisory, suggesting alternate routes for commuters. It said that it has identified the prominent points and locations for traffic diversion and has put up an adequate number of traffic signals and signages.
Seventy traffic police personnel and 16 marshals from PWD have been deployed in the entire stretch. Road re-carpeting, widening and installation of traffic signals at Taimur Nagar cut have been done, said the Delhi Traffic Police.
Some of the DTC buses that pass through Ashram Chowk have been rerouted.
The Delhi Traffic Police said that it is coordinating with the PWD to ensure that the work gets completed within the stipulated time.
Here are the alternate routes suggested by the Delhi Traffic Police in the route:
The advisory also suggested commuters who come from Noida and DND towards Ashram Chowk to move via Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah from 4-9 pm to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan.
"This road/stretch will be closed from 04:00 to 09:00 PM for traffic movement," the advisory read.
