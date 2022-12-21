No vehicular movement on Delhi’s Ashram flyover for next 2 months, traffic snarls between Delhi-Noida to increase

The vehicle movement on the busy Ashram flyover in Delhi has been curtailed for the next 2 months. Due to the blockage, commuters using the Ashram intersection for movement between Noida, South Delhi and Ghaziabad can expect major traffic snarls over the next two months.

As per news reports, the intersection has been closed to complete the integration of the existing flyover with the Ashram extension flyover.

A Delhi’s public works department (PWD) official has told the nesspaper Hindustan Times that work on the Ashram extension flyover was in the final phase of integration and for that the traffic on the Ashram flyover needs to be temporarily curtailed. The official added: “The exact date of closure has not yet been decided as Delhi traffic police will issue a detailed traffic advisory before initiating the restrictions but the closure will be carried out soon in consultation with DCP traffic."

The southern range traffic police have issued its ‘No Objection Certificate’ for the integration, a senior police officer confirmed.

The movement restrictions will worsen traffic between Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad. The movement has already been impacted due to construction-related restrictions, potholes and other obstacles along the Maharani Bagh stretch of the Ring Road.

The Rs 128.25 crore flyover is a six-lane, 1.42-km-long project that is being extended from the existing Ashram overpass to DND, with ramps for traffic from Sarai Kale Khan. The project, once completed, is expected to help make the 9-km stretch from Moolchand flyover till Noida’s Rajnigandha Chowk signal-free.

The construction of a subway for pedestrians at the Maharani Bagh traffic light is also underway.

The construction started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Delhi cabinet but the work was stalled for a long time due to the Covid-19 lockdown and later due to an increase in pollution levels.



Also read: Dense fog engulfs Delhi; airport initiates Low Visibility Procedure

Also read: Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; Noida suspends night bus services