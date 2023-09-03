Asia Cup 2023: Bengaluru woman orders 62 biryanis during India-Pakistan match; Swiggy asks...

On Saturday, a Bengaluru resident ordered 62 biryanis on the online food delivery platform Swiggy during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash in Sri Lanka's Kandy.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swiggy said it wondered if the person was hosting an India-Pakistan match watch party.

"Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can I come?" the Swiggy post reads.

someone from bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can i come? — Swiggy (@Swiggy) September 2, 2023

As soon as Swiggy shared the post, many internet users came forward to comment on the post. Many wondered who the person could be, and many others asked if they could get free food if India won the match against Pakistan. "If India win you send me free food swiggy done??" wrote one of the internet users.

If India win you send me free food swiggy done?? 😉 — Vicky💎 (@vickyGujrathi1) September 2, 2023

"But the party ended abruptly due to rains washout," wrote another one.

But the party ended abruptly due to rains washout. — Mohan Rao (@MohanRa32109281) September 3, 2023

Yes I am....

Come soon party 🎉 — SANDEEP PAL (@sandeeppalg) September 2, 2023

Kisiko ab biryani hajam nahi hogi — Miss.H🕊️ (@Husna_9221) September 2, 2023

that could be 6 tea , two Biryanis which someone misheard as 62 Biryanis and ordered 😜 — milind (@milind_blr) September 2, 2023

The India-Pakistan group-stage game, which was being played at Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, was called off due to rain. India's start was not that impressive as the top-order collapsed by adding just 66 runs in 15 overs. However, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) bailed India by having an over 100-run partnership that took the team to 266 in 48.5 overs. India will face Nepal at the same venue on Monday.

