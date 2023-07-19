Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy, tournament to begin on Aug 30

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday released the fixtures and their venues for the Asia Cup 2023. India will face Pakistan in the city of Kandy, Sri Lanka during its opening group stage match on September 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin their campaign against Nepal on August 30 in Multan, while the tournament's opening ceremony will also be held in Multan on the same day. Lahore will serve as another venue for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan where Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on September 3 and Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan on September 5.

Schedule for the Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 announced. India to take on Pakistan on 2nd September at Kandy in Sri Lanka.



In the inaugural match on 30th August, Pakistan and Nepal face each other in Multan. pic.twitter.com/9m70fd7Nm6 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

India will play its second match against Nepal in the group stage on September 4 again at Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The Pakistani squad will travel directly to Sri Lanka after their opening match against Nepal. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, on the other hand, will play their group matches in Pakistan before moving to Sri Lanka for the Super 4 round of the tournament.

If India and Pakistan both progress in the next round, they could potentially meet for a second time in the Super 4 stage and for a third time possibly in the final of the Asia Cup.

The event is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 17, following the hybrid format proposed by the previous Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executive committee, led by Najam Sethi, after India declined to travel to Pakistan.

Despite various challenges, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) eventually adopted the hybrid format, which will see four matches played in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches, including the final, held in Sri Lanka as per the agreed arrangement.

This time the tournament will also be played in the 50 over format (ODI) instead of T20. Last time, Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup under the T20 format in 2022 hosted by United Arab Emirates.

