Assam CM lauds son’s Ironman feat: Inside the gruelling 24-hour-long sporting event

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartfelt message celebrating his son Nandil’s completion of the Ironman triathlon in Vietnam, describing the achievement as a testament to “discipline, determination and perseverance”.

In a post on social media, Sarma said his son, a fifth-year student at the National Law School of India University, completed the globally renowned endurance race after only “7-8 months of preparation”.

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“The Ironman is widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance events in the world. It is a grueling single-day test of stamina and determination,” Sarma wrote.

The Ironman is widely regarded as one of the toughest endurance events in the world. It is a grueling single-day test of stamina and determination. Participants must complete a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km cycling ride, and a full 42.2 km marathon, all back to back.



On 10 May, my son… pic.twitter.com/qAxp4R8rVe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2026

He said participants are required to complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre cycling ride and a full 42.2-kilometre marathon consecutively.

“On 10 May, my son Nandil, currently in his fifth year at the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, took on this extraordinary challenge at Ironman Vietnam. After just 7-8 months of preparation, he completed the challenge in approximately 16 hours,” the Assam CM said.

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“As a father, it fills me with immense pride to see his discipline, determination and perseverance. I wish him the very best for the journey ahead and for many more milestones in life,” he added.

What is the Ironman challenge?

The Ironman triathlon is regarded as one of the toughest endurance competitions in the world, pushing athletes to their physical and mental limits in a single day.

A full Ironman race requires participants to complete:

A 3.8-kilometre open-water swim

A 180-kilometre cycling segment

A 42.2-kilometre marathon

—all back-to-back without a break and within a strict cut-off time of roughly 17 hours.

42.2 km

The event demands months, and often years, of intense preparation. Athletes train across multiple disciplines simultaneously, balancing endurance swimming, long-distance cycling, marathon running, nutrition management and recovery.

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Beyond physical stamina, the challenge is also considered a test of mental resilience. Competitors often race through extreme weather conditions, dehydration, muscle fatigue and exhaustion while maintaining strict timing checkpoints throughout the course.

The Ironman format originated in Hawaii in 1978 and has since evolved into a globally recognised endurance series held across several countries each year. Finishing the race itself is widely considered a major sporting achievement.

Indians who have completed the Ironman

Milind Soman

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman became one of the most recognised Indian public figures associated with Ironman after completing the full Ironman triathlon in Zurich in 2015 in 15 hours and 19 minutes. A former national-level swimmer, Soman later went on to complete several endurance events, including ultramarathons and Ironman races with his wife Ankita Konwar.

Kaustubh Radkar

Kaustubh Radkar is widely regarded as one of India’s pioneering Ironman athletes. The Pune-based endurance athlete has completed the Ironman triathlon 40 times across continents and was the first Indian to finish the Ironman World Championship in Kona in 2017. A former national swimming champion, Radkar has also coached several Indian athletes entering endurance sports.

Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya completed the Ironman 70.3 race in Goa in 2024, becoming the first Indian public representative to finish the event. The 33-year-old politician completed the triathlon — comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycling segment and 21.1-kilometre run — in 8 hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds. He later described the race as the “ultimate test of endurance and fitness”.

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K. Annamalai

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai also completed the Ironman 70.3 race in Goa alongside Tejasvi Surya in 2025. Annamalai said the event reflected a growing fitness culture among young Indians and credited the Fit India movement for encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Saiyami Kher

Actor Saiyami Kher emerged as one of the few Indian actors to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon. In 2025, she became the first Indian actor to complete the challenge twice within a single year after finishing races in Europe.

Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar completed the Ironman Tallinn 70.3 in Estonia after taking up swimming only around a year earlier. She finished the endurance event in just over seven hours and has frequently spoken about fitness, long-distance running and endurance training.