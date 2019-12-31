Assam TET Result 2019 announced by state elementary education department; here's how to check scores

Assam government's elementary education department, has revealed the results of the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 online. The candidates need to visit the official website in order to download the results. The website has provided two links for checking the results.

The result link is quite slow at present. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep refreshing the website for checking their results.

Steps to check the Assam TET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam TET

Step 2: Click on the Assam TET 2019 result links

Step 3: Enter the required info in the Assam TET 2019 result link

Step 4: Download the Assam TET 2019 results for future reference

This exam was conducted on November 10, 2019 across designated exam centres. The results can be accessed on ssa.assam.gov.in. The Assam TET was conducted in two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who have undertaken Paper 1 are eligible to teach from classes 1 to 5 whereas Paper 2 is conducted for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Assam TET 2019 was conducted in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi and English.

Also read: NTA UGC-NET result likely to be announced today; check details on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Also read: WhatsApp will stop working on these phones after Dec 31: Here's all you need to know