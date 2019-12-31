NTA UGC-NET result likely to be announced today; check details on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC-NET result : The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) result is most likely to be declared on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing UGC-NET 2019 result on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exam was held from December 2 to December 6, 2019 in various parts of the country. However, candidates from Assam and Meghalaya sat for the UGC-NET on December 15 due to unrest in the region.

What is UGC-NET exam?

The UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

How to check UGC NET result:

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 RESULTS'.

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: UGC NET result will be displaye don the screen. Download it

The eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' or for 'Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor' will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate.

It must be noted that candidates who will qualify exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for JRF.