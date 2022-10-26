ATM in UP found dispensing fake Rs 200 notes with 'Full of Fun’ written on it

An ATM machine in Uttar Pradesh was found to be dispensing counterfeit currency notes. This happened so when a man tried to withdraw Rs 5000 from an ATM in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, he got a Rs 200 note which had 'Full of Fun’ written on it. Police have started an investigation after being informed about it. However, the victim did not file any written complaint.

The young man immediately notified the police. Two constables arrived, checked the situation, and then left. The victim made no written complaint.

The news of the fake Rs 200 note spread like wildfire in the area, and a crowd gathered at the ATM. People were really angry about the incident and held the bank accountable for it. This incident occurred at a bank ATM near Sabzi Mandi on Munshiganj Road in Amethi.

Soon after reports of fake notes from ATM, people started expressing their displeasure on social media by making photos and videos viral on social media.

According to Superintendent of Police Illamaran, information about the release of fake notes has come to his attention. However, since this is a bank-related matter, the bank will take action. If a complaint is filed with the police, action will be taken.

