Australian Open 2023: Rinky Hijikata, Jason Kubler win men's doubles title

Australian wild car duo of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski by 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open.

The Aussie duo had the advantage of a highly vocal and supportive local crowd, which cheered every move of theirs, news agency ANI reported.

"Hijikata and Kubler were hammering returns and had a strong serve games. They won 88 per cent of their points behind their first delivery on their road towards becoming the fifth unseeded team to win the Australian Open trophy," the report added.

It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the third Australian team to win a men’s doubles title in the last five Grand Slams.

The Aussie duo sealed the match in 85 minutes.

“Rinky and I definitely didn't think this was happening two weeks ago,” Kubler said, as per the news agency Associated Press. “A bit of a pleasant surprise I should say,” he added.

Kubler, who has battled knee injuries, said Hijikata approached him about playing together.

“He (Rinky) was actually the reason we teamed up for this tournament,” Kubler explained. “I wasn't sure I was going to play, then Rinky asked me and I decided to play. Two weeks later, now we've got this trophy."

Nys and Zielinski were also after their first Grand Slam title.

Australia has a long history of strong doubles teams. This pair was the 16th all-Australian team to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title in the Open era.

(With agency inputs)

