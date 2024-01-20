Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration: Where and how to watch live in US and India

The consecration of Ram Temple is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22, capturing the attention of devotees and enthusiasts around the world. For those residing in the US, there are specific details to note regarding how and where to watch this event.

The event will be broadcast live, allowing viewers in different time zones across the United States to tune in at their convenience. For those on the East Coast, following Eastern Standard Time (EST), the event can be viewed live during their local hours. Central Standard Time (CST) zone viewers will have to adjust accordingly, tuning in a bit earlier than their EST counterparts. Similarly, individuals in the Pacific Standard Time (PST) zone will need to account for the time difference, which will require them to tune in even earlier.

The Pran-Pratishtha, or consecration ceremony, of the 51-inch Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to unveil the deity by removing its eye cover. The highly anticipated event will be broadcast live across India and globally on the YouTube channel Doordarshan National.

The day will witness three distinct rituals, commencing at 6:30 am IST, as outlined by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. However, international viewers should take note of the adjusted timings according to their respective time zones.

Shringar aarti

CST: 7:30 pm on Sunday, January 21

PST: 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 21

EST: 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 21

Bhog aarti

CST: 12:30 am on Monday, January 22

PST: 10:30 pm on Sunday, January 21

EST: 1:30 am on Monday, January 22

Sandhya aarti

CST: 8:30 am on Monday, January 22

PST: 6:00 am on Monday, January 22

EST: 9:00 am on Monday, January 22

The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple is set to reach international audiences, with live broadcasts planned at Times Square in New York. Over 40 billboards featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Temple have been strategically placed across 10 states in the United States, from Boston to Washington. In a recent event organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, Teslas were illuminated and synchronised to the uplifting tunes of "Jai Shri Ram.”

In India, viewers can log on to Business Today's website and social media handles to virtually take part in the inauguration ceremony. The updates will also be shared on Business Today live blog.

The entire ceremony will be broadcast live on DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan. Doordarshan will also share its stream with other news agencies. For other broadcasters, Doordarshan will provide a YouTube link.

