Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala full movie leaked on Tamilrockers

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala latest flick has been leaked on notorious piracy platform Tamilrockers, where it's available for download for free. Bala, which opened to a thunderous start at the box office, received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 40 crore in just three days of the release, Ayushmann Khurrana's third film to do so. Despite good reviews and brilliant start at the ticket counter, reports regarding its leak on Tamilrockers could hit the film's overall business.

Bala is not the only film that's been leaked on Tamilrockers. Ayushmann Khurrana's previous film Dream Girl was also leaked in just two days of its release. The website is notorious for releasing Hollywood, Bollywood and South Indian films online. Some of the recent movies leaked by Tamilrockers were War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Housefull 4, Terminator Dark Fate, Sunny Singh, Avengers: Endgame, and 2.0.

Tamilrockers is not legal and has been blocked over and over. Many moviemakers and service providers approached the courts to block the illegal site. However, when an illegal URL is taken down, another one sprouts to continue the work. Tamilrockers' business is a simple case of demand and supply. Movie lovers who do not want to spend on a release end up downloading a pirated copy on the Tamilrockers site. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads. This way Tamilrockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movies' producers' earnings.

Meanwhile, Bala has become Ayushmann's biggest opener to date, with a net collection of Rs 10.15 crore on Day 1. His last film, Dream Girl, raked in Rs 10.05 crore, while 2018 hit film Badhai Ho had earned Rs 7.35 crore. With no other big releases scheduled for this week, film trade analysts expect Bala to do well in weekdays too. The film's three days earning is expected to cross Rs 40 crore mark -- Rs 10.15 crore on Friday; Rs 15.73 crore on Saturday and Rs 15 crore on Sunday (estimated). Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

