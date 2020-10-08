Baba ka Dhaba: Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, other celebs flock to help elderly couple

While most of social media is not much to go by, there are days when it restores our faith in humanity. Today is one such blessed day. The 80-year-old couple who run Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area is testimony to the power and goodwill of social media. The couple who run a modest roadside eatery or dhaba have been making headlines after a viral video showed them sobbing over their ruined business.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man, Kanta Prasad, can be seen weeping at the dwindling business. The camera pans to the matar paneer that he has prepared to sell. However there is no customer in sight. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who captured the video said that the couple start as early as 6:30 am but till 1:30 pm they are able to earn a meagre Rs 60.

