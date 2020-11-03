Baby Shark song becomes most viewed YouTube video of all time

The ultra-catchy children rhyme Baby Shark has become the most watched-video ever on YouTube. The song, recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, has been played 7.04 billion times.

With such large viewership, Baby Shark has surpassed Despacito - the 2017 single by Puerto Rican pop stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Pinkfong stands to have made about $5.2 million (Rs 38.66 crore) from YouTube streams alone.

It took four years for Baby Shark to reach the pinnacle of YouTube's most-played chart. Although, it has remained unclear about the original writer of the song, it became super successful after being recorded by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. After which, Pinkfong uploaded it on YouTube in 2015.

Last year, a children's songwriter Jonathan Wright sued Pinkfong on copyright issue. Wright said he had recorded Baby Shark's similar version in 2011 and argued that he held copyright.

Other children's rhymes that have made their position in YouTube's top-10 charts are -- Masha and the Bear at fifth spot with 4.36 billion views and Johny Johny Yes Papa at sixth rank with 4.14 billion views.

Watch video: