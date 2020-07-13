Bachchan family bungalows turn into COVID-19 containment zones; Amitabh, Abhishek stable in hospital

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan who were diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday are stable, according to Nanavati Hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek revealed their diagnosis on June 11 on Twitter, saying they were in the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his eight-year-old grand-daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative.

Besides, all 54 staff members Bachchan's residence have been tested negative for the fatal virus. However, as per protocol, all are in quarantine for the next 14 days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them. A BMC team sanitised all four bungalows on Sunday. Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old veteran thanked his admirers for their prayers and concerns for him and his family members. Bachchan said he was touched by the wishes coming the family's way for speedy recovery.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

