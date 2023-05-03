Backstreet Boys concert in India: Mumbai hotel staff surprise band members with 'crazy' welcome dance

The quintessential American boy band Backstreet Boys is back in India after 13 years. On Wednesday, the band members arrived in Mumbai for DNA World Tour, today and got a sweet surprise from the hotel staff. The staff prepared a performance for the band on their iconic number 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)', which amazed the band

Band member Nick Carter shared a video reaction after the performance and described it as "Crazy!" Carter posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “This is the first time I have seen something like this in my entire career.”

He also shared the video on Twitter and captioned it with, “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world.”

Reacting to his post, one user commented, “This is what I love most about visiting India. It's colourful, chaotic and the people are so full of passion.”

“Wow!! Very impressive. Enjoy India!” wrote another user.

The band will perform in India as a part of their DNA World Tour in Mumbai and Delhi on May 4 and May 5, respectively.

The Backstreet Boys have AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson in the band, and they are in their fifth year of touring the world. This year, the band added India as a hot destination for their tour.

Their DNA World Tour has already begun on May 1 in Egypt this year, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Israel; the tour will end on May 19 in South Africa. The tour coincides with the band’s tenth studio album, DNA and the tour was announced in February.

Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai, on May 4 and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on May 5.

