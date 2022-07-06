Bahrain becomes 25th international destination for IndiGo; flights launched via Mumbai

Indian carrier IndiGo announced Bahrain as its 25th international destination in 6E network. As per the company, the airline will commence new direct flights between Mumbai-Bahrain, effective August 1, 2022. With this new addition in 6E network, IndiGo will now be connected to all six countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The direct connectivity to Bahrain will enhance tourist footprint in destinations like the Royal Camel Farm, the island of Pearls, the Twin Towers of Bahrain Trade Centre, one of the largest underwater theme parks, Dive Bahrain, Isa Town, the capital city of Manama, Zalaq, UNESCO world heritage site of Qal’at Al Bahrain, Sitra, Muharraq and the wildlife reserve at Al Areen," IndiGo stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce Bahrain as our 25th international and 99th overall destination in the 6E network. These new flights will enhance international connectivity and bolster trade, commerce and tourism between India and Bahrain which is known for its pearl diving and trading tradition. Bahrain will be the first post covid international addition to the 6E network.”

"These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in," the airline added.