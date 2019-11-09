Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer a super hit in making; likely to earn Rs 12 crore

Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala has become the actor's biggest release to date with a total screen count of 3550 screens worldwide. The comedy film is likely to cross the Rs 12 crore net mark on its opening day, according to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

"#Bala Day-1 collection is heading towards ? 10 cr +, strong evening & night shows could breach it through ? 12 cr nett mark. SUPERHIT in making," he tweeted.

Bala released on a total of 3000 screens in India along with 550+ screens overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Bala screen count, #India: 3000 #Overseas: 550+ Worldwide total: 3550+ screens, Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date," he tweeted.

The movie has been in the news for a while and is likely to pull in the audience with its unique plot. Bala's estimated budget is around Rs 25 crore.

Bala has also faced plagiarism charges from director Kamal Kant Chandra who has claimed that the story script has been stolen, and the script deals with his own life story.

Despite the controversies, Bala is likely to do well at the box office thanks to Ayushmann Khurrana's fan base. The film has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising Khurrana for his performance.

The movie's script and the plot have also been well received. If the positive word of mouth continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

The actor recently won the National Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie Andhadhun. Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa.

Dream Girl became the biggest opener of Ayushmann Khurrana's career but the actor's latest release - Bala - has all the potential to break Dream Girl's this record.

With back-to-back hits, Ayushmann has become one of the most lucrative actors of the Hindi film industry and Bala will be another glorious addition to Ayushmann's box office record.

In Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of a 25-year-old guy from Kanpur who is facing premature baldness. The film throws light on his love life struggles. It shows how his baldness affects his career as he gets demoted because of his looks. Bala also addresses the subject of fair skin obsession in India.