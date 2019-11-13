Bala box office collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 61.73 crore, eyes Rs 75 crore in first week

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala continues to clock impressive numbers at the ticket window despite a slowdown on Monday and Tuesday. The comedy film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. The film has earned Rs 61.73 crore (India business) and is eyeing Rs 75 crore (total) in its first week, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Bala which is Khurrana's biggest opener to date, opened with Rs 10.15 crore on Friday, earning Rs 15.73 crore and Rs 18.07 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film raked in Rs 8.26 crore on Monday and Rs 9.52 crore, on Tuesday on account of Gurpurab holiday, Adarsh added.

"#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes ? 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: ? 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid Hit [#Stree]," he tweeted.

#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid Hit [#Stree]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2019

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is his second hit after Stree. The comedy flick is Ayushmann Khurrana's seventh hit in a row.

Also Read: Bala box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film hits 50 crore-mark

Bala is being touted as an ace entertainer by critics. "It delivers a pertinent message via a top-notch blend of comedy, emotions & dialogues," said film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

The comedy film has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012). Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film likely to hit Rs 40 crore mark in 3 days

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added. Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date.

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film breaches Rs 20 crore mark within two days

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer starts slow but likely to soar amid raving reviews