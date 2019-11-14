Bala box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana film sustains well, earns Rs 5.20 crore on Wednesday

Ayushmann Khurrana comedy flick Bala continues to stay afloat in its first week at the ticket window. The film earned Rs 5.20 crore on Wednesday and is sustaining well. With this, Bala has so far earned Rs 66.93 crore and is eyeing a total collection of Rs 70 crore plus in its first week, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

"#Bala stays good on Wednesday, brings in 5.20 cr. Coming after a partial holiday, it is playing on normal (good) levels now. Total so far: 66.93 cr. Will have a first week of 70 cr+," he tweeted.

#Bala stays good on Wednesday, brings in 5.20 cr. Coming after a partial holiday, it is playing on normal (good) levels now. Total so far: 66.93 cr Will have a first week of 70 cr+@ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @yamigautam #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms - Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) November 14, 2019

Also Read: Bala box office collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 61.73 crore, eyes Rs 75 crore in first week

The film is Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener to date, opened with Rs 10.15 crore on Friday, earning Rs 15.73 crore and Rs 18.07 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film raked in Rs 8.26 crore on Monday and Rs 9.52 crore, on Tuesday on account of Guru Purab holiday.

"#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes ? 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total:? 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid Hit [#Stree]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday.

#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]... Eyes 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: 61.73 cr. #India biz... Director Amar Kaushik's second solid Hit [#Stree]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2019

The comedy film has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012). Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Also Read: Bala box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film hits 50 crore-mark

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added. Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date.

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film likely to hit Rs 40 crore mark in 3 days

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film breaches Rs 20 crore mark within two days

Also Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer starts slow but likely to soar amid raving reviews