Balasore train tragedy: Odisha police warns against rumour-mongering, communal polarisation

Amidst the investigations of the devastating train crash in Balasore, Odisha, the Odisha state police on Sunday requested the people to refrain from spreading rumours that may spark communal riots.

Taking to Twitter, the police took notice of rumour-mongers and appealed to the people to “desist from circulating the ill-motivated posts”. They warned of strict action should the people indulge in spreading rumours and creating communal disharmony.

It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.



Investigation by the GRP, Odisha into the cause and all other aspects of the accident is going on. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023

“We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours,” the police added.

The police made the statement following social media posts that painted the tragedy with communal colours in an attempt to spark conflict.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train occurred at around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express carried over 2,500 passengers at the time of the incident. At least 275 people lost their lives and over 1,100 have been injured in the accident.

Initial investigations into the crash revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line, but it was taken off, and the train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there.

Following the initial investigations, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has suggested a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the tragic triple train accident.