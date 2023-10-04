‘Bangalore, our story isn’t done,’ says Trevor Noah while sharing pics from India tour

American stand-up comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday shared about his experiences in India on X, including his visits to Taj Mahal and local train station in Mumbai. He shared photos of his visit to various places in the country on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after wrapping up his shows in Mumbai and Delhi.

The comedian posted pictures from his India visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, a picture of a crowded road from old Delhi, a photo of women doing seva at a Gurudwara kitchen and an image of a local Mumbai train station, among others.

While sharing the pictures, Noah wrote, “India! What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable."

“Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever,” he added.

India 🇮🇳

What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made… pic.twitter.com/JoNg2uOUn9 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 4, 2023

Last month, Trevor Noah travelled to Bengaluru for two shows, which were cancelled due to serious technical issues, after he delivered hilarious performances in Delhi, which was his first show as a part of India tour. He even came forward to apologise for cancelling the Bengaluru show.

“Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

However, he completed the tour in Mumbai with two performances on September 30 and October 1.

Sharing a glimpse of the Mumbai shows on X, he wrote, "Mumbai! Thank you for such an incredible first night! The energy inside the NSCI Dome was next level!! Excited we get to do it all over again tomorrow night.”