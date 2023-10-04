'Jawan' box office collection day 27: Shah Rukh Khan's film slows down, makes Rs 2.5 crore on fourth Tuesday

'Jawan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has seen a major drop in its box office collections on its fourth Tuesday. The film made Rs 389.88 crore in its first week, Rs 136.10 crore in its second week, and Rs 55.92 crore in its third week at the box office. Following this, the film made Rs 5.05 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 8.50 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 9.37 crore on its fourth Sunday.

Jawan’s collections went down by 26.89 per cent to Rs 6.85 crore its fourth Monday. The film’s earnings at the domestic box office also saw a big fall on Tuesday as the film could rake in only around Rs 2.50 crore. Jawan is estimated to mint around Rs 2.09 crore on its fourth Wednesday, taking its total box office numbers to around Rs 615.99 crore.

The film had an overall 12.31 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on October 3. Key contributors to Jawan’s occupancy were Chennai (31.33 per cent), Lucknow (17.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (14.75 per cent), Mumbai (13.75 per cent), Hyderabad (13.50 per cent), Jaipur (12.75 per cent), Pune (10 per cent), and Bengaluru (10 per cent), according to trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, the film has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. The film will cross Rs 1,100 crore soon globally. The Atlee directorial is also the first Bollywood film to gross $1 million in Bangladesh. Jawan is also reportedly the second highest-grossing Indian film in Germany.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film focuses on the emotional journey of a man who sets out to rectify the wrongs in the society. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

The film also features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Priyamani, Girija Oak Godbole, Ridhi Dogra and Aaliyah Qureshi in significant roles. Jawan released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

