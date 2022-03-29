Bank holidays in April 2022: Banks to remain closed for 15 days

April marks the start of a new fiscal year with a total of nine holidays (excluding weekends). Banks will remain closed for 15 days in the month of April but different states and cities will witness holidays depending on the occasions or festivals in the particular area.

All banks across all parts of India will not witness holidays for all fifteen days.

There are also some state-wise holidays which consist of all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays.

A customer should have a look at the bank branch holiday list before visiting the banks.

Online banking facilities will be functioning on holidays also. The only thing that’s going to be affected is the withdrawal and deposits of money at the bank branches.







List of holidays:

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account — All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla.

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir

April 4: Sarhul — Jharkhand

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Telangana

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir

List of Weekend Leaves



April 3: Sunday

April 9: Second Saturday

April 10: Sunday

April 17: Sunday

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday