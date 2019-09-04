Batala firecracker factory explosion: 18 killed in Punjab blast; President Kovind, Amarinder Singh express grief

Eighteen people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala in Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are still underway.

Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said that the blast took place around 4 pm at the factory. The firecracker factory is located in a residential area.

Batala Senior Medical Officer Sanjiv Bhalla said, "A total 18 people have died in the blast." Around 14 people have been reported seriously injured. Out of the 14, four have been referred to the Amritsar government hospital.

A few nearby buildings were also damaged in the blast.

President Kovind expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the blast. "Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab. Condolences to bereaved families impacted by this tragedy and wishing an early recovery to those injured," he said in a tweet.

Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab. Condolences to bereaved families impacted by this tragedy and wishing an early recovery to those injured #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his sadness over the incident. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, Punjab today. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, Punjab today. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of the injured. #Gurdaspur #Batala #PunjabFire - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 4, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the loss of life in the Batala firecracker factory explosion. "Deeply anguished to learn the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC and the SSP heading relief efforts," Amarinder tweeted.

Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts. - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019

Actor Sunny Deol who is the Gurdaspur MP also expressed grief. "Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory. NDRF teams and local administration have been rushed for rescue operation," Deol said in a tweet.

Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory.NDRF teams and local administration has been rushed for rescue operation. - Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 4, 2019

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for the rescue operation. Senior officials of the district administration and police also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also read: Delhi, Mumbai slip down on Global Liveability Index for 2019