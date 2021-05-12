Battlegrounds Mobile India: PUBG Mobile's Sanhok map teased, launch tipped for June

PUBG Mobile developer Krafton has come out with a new poster of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the popular battle royale game.

Though Battlegrounds Mobile India may release sooner or later, ahead of its trailer release expected sometime towards the end of this month, Krafton is building the hype around PUBG Mobile's comeback to India. Battlegrounds Mobile India's latest poster teases a part of one of the maps from the game which looks similar to Sanhok's Ban Tai dock where players find big loots.

Given that Battlegrounds Mobile India is only a rechristened version of PUBG Mobile, it is probable that maps and other constituents will be retained, albeit if their name will remain the same is unclear at the moment.

The map location, teased by Krafton, in a photo along with the caption says, "We've waited for you as long as you have for us! Gather your squads and prepare to rule the battlegrounds!"

Even though is no mention of the map, fervid PUBG Mobile players are finding it hard not to liken it to the Sanhok map, available on the regular version. The photo in the teaser exhibits a level-three helmet dropped off on a cliff with a few huts in the area below it beside the sea.

However, there are no avatars to be seen or any vehicle or weapon to divulge more details. Although the PUBG Mobile makers may retain the Sanhok map, the names of layouts such as Erangel, Miramar, Pochinki, and Vikendi may be substituted for good.

Similar to how PUBG Mobile India became Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton may move on to a different naming scheme for maps and other elements in the game, just to avert comparisons with PUBG Mobile owing to last year's ban.

According to a recent report by IGN India, Krafton has presumably contacted content creators in India appealing to them not to use "PUBG Mobile" anywhere in their content that is posted on social media.

A screenshot is also available where Krafton appears to be telling one of the creators that "we are a Korean Game with an Indian version just created for India. We would also suggest to not use PUBGM in your content anymore as it was banned and we don't want it to be banned again. We would recommend using words like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Korean game, Indian version in your game."

As per Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be a free-to-play game for just the Indian market. At the moment, there is not much information available about Battlegrounds Mobile India, apart from the official announcement that also stated that the pre-registration for the game will open prior to the wide release. Rumours are rife that the launch is likely to take place in June this year.