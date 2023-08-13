BCCI loses golden tick after changing display picture to tricolour on X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lost its golden tick on social media ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, after changing its display picture to the tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The decision to change the display picture came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to change their profile pictures on social media to the Indian flag ahead of the 77th Independence Day. He made the request in a tweet on August 12.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," Modi tweeted.

The social media platform has a policy that requires verified accounts to use their real names and display pictures. The BCCI's account was verified under the name "BCCI" and used a picture of the Indian cricket team logo as its display picture. However, when the BCCI changed its display picture to the Indian tricolour, X removed the golden tick from its account.

According to the platform's amended criteria, the 'X' management will now review BCCI's profile and, if it fits all of the guidelines, the blue tick will be restored.

PM Modi has also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolour as part of the campaign. However, his grey tick was not removed by the social media platform.

The BCCI previously had a blue tick on its Twitter page, but Elon Musk changed the platform's criteria following his $44 billion acquisition. Gold ticks are given to certified companies or official companies under the new policy.

As BCCI falls under the category of an autonomous institution, it received a gold tick instead of a blue one.

