'Stop this or else...': Raj Thackeray's MNS warns Seema Haider over debut film 'Karachi to Noida'

Days after Pakistani national Seema Haider began shooting for her debut film, a leader from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday asked Haider and the producer of the film to stop the shooting or be ready to face consequences. Haider entered India illegally via Nepal to be with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. She is currently shooting for her debut movie ‘Karachi to Noida’ produced by Amit Jani.

A leader of MNS, which belongs to Raj Thackeray, has issued Haider a warning regarding her debut. MNS leader Ameya Khopkar said that "such drama should be stopped" or else be ready to face MNS action. He said Pakistani citizens have no place in the Indian film industry.

पाकिस्तानी नागरिकाला भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीत कोणतंही स्थान असता कामा नये, या आमच्या भूमिकेवर आम्ही ठाम आहोत. सीमा हैदर ही पाकिस्तानी महिला सध्या भारतात आहे. ती ISI एजंट आहे अशा बातम्याही पसरल्या होत्या. आमच्या इंडस्ट्रीमधील काही उपटसुंभ प्रसिद्धीसाठी त्याच सीमा हैदरला अभिनेत्री… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) August 12, 2023

"We stand firm on this stance. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, is currently in India. There were even rumours that she is an ISI agent. For some fleeting fame in our industry, they are trying to turn Seema Haider into an actress. How can these traitorous producers not feel ashamed? Put an end to this immediately, or be prepared for resolute action from MNS,” Ameya Khopkar tweeted in Marathi.

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet where Seema was seen giving auditions for 'Karachi to Noida'. The producer called her ex-husband, Ghulam Haider, to India to know the nitty-gritty of her life. "We want to tell the world how this love story unfolded while playing PUBG, how and why she came to India. We want to convey these elements in our film. So, that's why we are gathering every detail about Seema Haider," Amit Jani said.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children. Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering illegal immigrants. Both of them were later released from jail.

Ghulam recently made public his wishes for reunification with Seema and their children, urging them to return to their home country, Pakistan. Seema, however, refused Ghulam's request, stating that she prefers to stay in her current country and continue her life with her current partner, Sachin.

