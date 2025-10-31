'Beer for dinner, people fired in cabins': Amazon India employee claims 75% of his team is gone

A viral Reddit post has shed light on the growing distress among Amazon India employees as layoffs continue to ripple through the organisation. The anonymous user claimed that nearly 75% of their team had been let go, leaving the workplace tense, emotional and deeply demotivated.

The post, shared in a news discussion forum, describes an office scene filled with anxiety and tears, as employees are reportedly called into private cabins to receive termination notifications. The user wrote that despite surviving the latest round of layoffs, they felt “no motivation to work anymore,” adding that the emotional weight of the situation had become unbearable.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the original poster (OP), the shock of witnessing colleagues lose their jobs drove the employee to leave work early and buy several bottles of beer, struggling to cope with the unfolding situation. “People are crying in the office,” the post noted, capturing the strain many employees are reportedly experiencing amid uncertainty.

The user described this phase as even more stressful than past periods of intense pressure at the company, saying what once felt like a “pip-azon” grind has now turned into “something worse.”

The emotional testimony illustrates the psychological toll the current tech layoff wave is taking on staff, particularly in India’s competitive corporate ecosystem where Amazon remains one of the most coveted employers.

Netizens' reactions

Advertisement

While the company has not officially commented on the referenced claims, the post has sparked widespread discussion about job security, mental health and the mounting impact of restructuring across global tech firms.

"Why companies are having massive layoffs when earning is very good? How about a nice, good job after a good earning, nope instead we got is bye, off u go," a user wrote.

Replying to the user, another commentor said: "Modern MBA modus operandi. Lean Six Sigma is being used to bolster quarterly earnings now rather than promote efficiency."

Another user wrote: "This is probably half performance based and half AI based. I don't think it changes the broader attempt to offshore. If not in India, than certainly elsewhere like Mexico and South America. I've heard that companies are finding South America to be a better offshore destination."

Advertisement

"Artificial intelligence and the blind faith these CEOs have in it is a big threat for us employees. Worst part is they are actively being encouraged," a fourth user commented.

Amazon layoffs in India

Amazon India is reportedly planning to lay off 800–1,000 corporate employees as part of its global workforce reduction. The move is tied to a broader restructuring effort to streamline operations and realign teams with shifting business priorities, according to The New Indian Express.

The cuts will largely impact corporate and support roles, not frontline logistics or retail staff. Amazon India employs thousands across tech and corporate functions in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram. Affected employees are expected to receive full pay and benefits for about 90 days, severance packages, and the option to explore internal redeployment.