Bear-sized rat found in Mexico City's drain

A gigantic rat was found in Mexico City's sewage tunnel when workers were cleaning out the drains. The giant rat was among the 22 tons of trash retrieved by workers from the sewage system.

The large rodent turned out to be a Halloween prop that was reportedly washed away during a storm years ago and ended up in the city's drain. In addition to the rat, workers have found armchairs and other furniture, including a bathtub.

A woman named Evelin Lopez admitted that the Halloween prop was hers but that it washed away years ago during storms. Lopez added that she had asked local authority to search for her giant rat but she never received assistance . Now that she has the rat prop back, she is not sure if she will keep it.

Photos of the realistic Halloween prop has gone viral. Many are wondering how much it resembled a real rodent. Some even said if they had seen it on a street, they would've run away in fear.

