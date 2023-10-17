Bengali artisans create Durga idol in 3 months with 1.25 lakh American diamonds in Rajasthan

Ten Bengali artisans have made a Durga idol with 1.25 lakh American diamonds in Churu district of Rajasthan. The idol is nine-and-a-half feet long and four-and-a-half feet wide.

The idol was made over a period of three months. The artisans used a special technique to set the diamonds on the idol. The diamonds are arranged in such a way that they create a dazzling effect.

Pandit Balmukund Vyas, who adorned the Grand Court of Durga in Churu's Satsang Bhavan with a magnificent statue of the "Ashtabhuja Maa Durga", told News 18 that the intricately statuesque display measures nine-and-a-half feet long, four-and-a-half feet wide and showcases the iconic deity on a lion.

Vyas further revealed that he had personally travelled to the United States to perform an elaborate puja and handpick the diamonds that were ultimately used in the creation of an idol. Vyas selected diamonds worth approximately Rs 50,000 and then it was skilfully embedded into the idol, enhancing its beauty and grandeur.

"Firstly, last year I got a 13.5 feet long idol made from Sikar, Rajasthan. By the blessings of goddess Durga, I got a chance to visit Chicago, United States for puja and I got inspired to do something different on the occasion of Navaratri in 2023 and so I purchased some nine-coloured American diamonds and then requested the artisans to make the idol. 10 Bengali artisans worked together to build this beautiful statue," Vyas told News18.

Vyas revealed that he had carried out the process of golden polishing on the idol, infusing it with an unparalleled lustre that complements the diamonds perfectly. The artisans in Sikar, Rajasthan, created the statue in three months.

Navratri, which started from October 15 and is scheduled to end on October 24, is a vibrant nine-night festival that holds immense religious significance for Hindus worldwide.

Dedicated to the Goddess Durga, this festival is an epitome of devotion and reverence, universally celebrated with matchless fervour and enthusiasm. During these spiritually charged days, devotees observe strict fasts and engage in pious prayers, honoring the various manifestations of the Goddess. The festival rituals hold intricate nuances, including preparing delectable dishes as Prasad. Each day of Navratri carries a unique significance and is marked by offerings of a specific food to the deity, further demonstrating the blend of devotion and tradition in this celebration.

