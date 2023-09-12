Bengaluru auto driver cheats Bangladeshi vlogger, held after video goes viral; WATCH  

The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested a local auto-rickshaw driver following a complaint from a Bangladeshi vlogger and his girlfriend who were on a trip to see "Bengaluru Palace".

The incident came to light after another video blogger from Kolkata shared the video on X, tagging the Bengaluru Police. The video blogger, named Mrityunjay Sardar, wrote that he was "ashamed" of the way the auto driver had treated the Bangladeshi blogger.

"Bangladeshi blogger and his girlfriend were traveling -- 'Bengaluru Palace'. A local auto driver cheated them. This is how we treat foreigners? Please take action," Kolkata vlogger Mrityunjay Sardar tweeted.

The tourist, known as MD Fizz, shared this disconcerting experience of dishonesty that left him and his girlfriend dumbfounded.

Fizz was on a sightseeing trip with his girlfriend when they decided to hire an auto-rickshaw, agreeing to pay the driver according to the fare meter. On reaching their destination, the meter displayed a fare of Rs 320. MD Fizz handed over a Rs 500 note to the driver to settle the fare.

However, the auto-rickshaw driver stealthily slipped the Rs 500 note into his sleeve, thereafter presenting a Rs 100 note to Fizz, while feigning that that was the amount Fizz had initially handed him. The unexpected and downright dishonest move left Fizz nonplussed.

Confounded, the vlogger gave the driver another Rs 500 note. He only noticed he'd been fooled when he started editing the film and saw the deception unfold. "Look, the driver already had a Rs 100 note hidden in his other hand even before I had taken my wallet out," Fizz said in the video showing. "Watch as he takes my Rs 500 note and tucks it into his sleeve while pulling out the Rs 100 note and saying that the fare is Rs 320."

"At first I thought I must have mistaken the Rs 500 note to be Rs 100 and then I gave him a second Rs 500 note," he added.

The Bangladeshi vlogger expressed remorse for not using an app-based aggregator or an online payment option to avoid getting cheated in this manner. "If I had opted for that, I would also have had his vehicle number to lodge a complaint," he said.

The Bengaluru Police swiftly sprung into action and nabbed the auto driver. It shared an update on X saying, "The auto driver has been handed over to Sadashivnagar law and order police station for further action."

YouTube users reacted angrily at the auto driver and pitied the Bangladeshi visitor. "There are just 5-10 percent auto drivers who are honest in Bengaluru. Speaking from 8 years of experience over there," a user commented on YouTube. "As Bangalorian and Bharatheey, I feel sad and apologise for this incident, brother," another wrote.

