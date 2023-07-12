Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: 3 accused of stabbing former bosses arrested

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested all three accused in the murder of the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a tech company in the city. The accused have been identified as Shabarish, Vinay Reddy and Santosh.

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya, 36, and Vinu Kumar, 40, who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, respectively. The firm deals with providing internet services. The incident took place in a residential area located at Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

The police said the accused had a rivalry with both Phanindra and Vinu. India Today earlier reported that the trio used to work in their previous company, but had resigned from Aironics and launched their own firm. The trio also allegedly poached employees and customers from Aironics, sources said.

"Three people arrested by the north east division police in the case," Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North east (Bengaluru), told ANI on Wednesday.

#UPDATE | "Three people arrested by the north east division police in the case," says Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North east (Bengaluru)



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. https://t.co/Snyt3jYaF5 pic.twitter.com/9qGtojWYFj — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

On Tuesday evening, the accused, armed with daggers, barged into the Aironics office and attacked Phanindra and Vinu in the presence of other employees with sharp weapons, and escaped from the spot, according to the police. Both persons died on the way to the hospital, the police said.

The police said the primary suspect in the twin murders is Shabarish, who called himself ‘Felix’ on Instagram. He allegedly held a grudge against Phanindra, who had voiced strong opposition to his industry practices.

He entered the tech firm at around 4 pm on Tuesday, July 11, carrying a sword and a knife. He stabbed Phanindra and Vinu, and fled.

A police officer said, “Felix and Phanindra had worked together. He had established his own company and was a rival in the business. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Felix attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar and stabbed them to death with sharp objects. He escaped from the spot after the murder.”

DCP North East Bengaluru Laxmi Prasad had earlier said that the accused was accompanied by two more people. All three of them were arrested today.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Aironics Media Private Limited was registered on November 7, 2022. The directors are Sreeja Kanjirakattu Krishnamarar and Subramanya Phanindra as per the official records.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the police had picked up Arun Kumar Azad, the owner of Gnet Broadband, from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Watch: US military strongest in the world, check where India and Pakistan stand. Also, find out the country with the weakest military

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni comments on Deepak Chahar at Dhoni Entertainment's ‘Let’s Get Married’ audio launch; New look of 'Thala' after 42nd birthday

Azad, according to a report in Deccan Herald, allegedly hired the three accused, who were arrested today to eliminate Phanindra.

The police said there was business rivalry between the two companies, Gnet Broadband and Aironics, which could be the primary cause behind the killings. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Watch: Burger King introduces ‘real cheeseburger’ in Thailand with jaw-dropping amount of cheese; here's how customers reacted

Watch: Bengaluru double murder: Joker Felix, TikTok star, kills MD Phanindra Subramanya, CEO Vinu Kumar of start-up Aeronics Media with sword

Also read: All-gold performance! India tops medals tally; all 4 students bag gold at International Biology Olympiad

Also read: Hindujas reportedly looking to raise up to $1 billion to finance Reliance Capital acquisition