Bengaluru couple reveals ₹5.9 lakh monthly expenses in viral video; netizens say, 'fitness alone costs a bomb'

A Bengaluru-based couple has recently gained attention online after sharing a breakdown of their monthly expenses amounting to ₹5.9 lakh for August. The viral video, posted by Prakriti and Ashish, has attracted nearly two million views. The largest portion of their budget was allocated to travel, with ₹3.5 lakh spent on flights and hotels for trips.

Fitness was another significant expense. "Both of us have personal trainers, and I went to Pilates classes this month, which cost us ₹40,000." Groceries supporting their fitness regime totalled ₹20,000.

Other expenses included rent at ₹42,000, while house help, utilities, and OTT subscriptions amounted to ₹10,000. Dining out and ordering in added ₹13,000. They also set aside ₹1 lakh for SIPs and covered miscellaneous costs like cab fares and insurance, totalling ₹15,000.

In their Instagram post, the couple shared their initial struggles in managing finances due to differing attitudes towards money. They described their early experiences as a "rocky start" but noted, "It’s not easy, but it is essential" to find common financial ground.

Their transparent sharing of expenses has sparked online conversations and highlighted the financial dynamics of living in one of India's most expensive cities.

Their post intrigued social media users, sparking comments like, "I want to know how much you both earn and ways to earn money to spend like this" and "Their 1-month expense = our 1-year income," reflecting on the disparity between their expenditure and others' financial realities.

Some users were shocked by the spending, leading to comments like, "Fitness alone costs a bomb" and "Is 75LPA enough to live in Bangalore? I think this couple asked the question."

The couple credits their approach to regular financial planning meetings, where they strategise expenses, allocate investments, and create their "mystery fund." They aim to build a stable financial future together, emphasising that money management is not just about spending.