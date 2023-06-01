Bengaluru entrepreneur says people waste time watching IPL instead of learning new skills; internet disagrees

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 concluding recently, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur took to social media to share his opinion on the tournament. Tanay Pratap, founder of Invact Metaversity, on Twitter stated that people often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves glued to IPL for hours.

Pratap pointed that instead, these hours could be used on learning a new skill. He asked users to invest their time wisely.

“People often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves glued to the IPL for hours on end. That's 4 hrs/day, 30 days/month - 120 hrs wasted. Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill. Choose wisely how you invest your time,” Pratap wrote.

His views, however, did not resonate with netizens with many of them saying that it's a subjective thing.

"It's a subjective thing. Things that are productive for you doesn't mean it's productive for others too! What if someone spent entire day learning new skill and watched the match at night? Life without joy is the same as skill without motivation to work!," a user wrote.

"Let people enjoy a bit. (I don’t watch IPL). Life cannot always be about problems, learning skills blah blah… being happy is the ultimate goal," another wrote.

"I get where you are coming from & i don't follow cricket, let's not forget for a lot of folks IPL means a good break and an opportunity to connect with friends and family over something common! Choosing to invest time to wind down and relax is time well spent on mental well being," a third user stated.

"While it's important to be mindful of time and how we invest it, not everything needs to be measured in terms of skills acquired or efficiency. Taking time to enjoy leisure activities, such as watching sports/IPL, can contribute to personal growth, mental peace & relaxation," a fourth user said.

