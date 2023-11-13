Bengaluru: Four injured as rashly driven SUV rams into bikes on Diwali

A rashly-driven SUV hit 3 bikes in Bengaluru on Diwali evening, injuring four people. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place on Hulimavu road.

The SUV driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the three bikes, which were moving ahead of it.

The video, which went viral, was recorded on a dash cam mounted on a vehicle that was behind the car.

VIDEO | Four people were injured after a SUV hit three bikes near Hulimavu in Bengaluru. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/M8Sqg1ysaO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2023

The video shows the car first colliding with two motorcycles on the crowded road.

A man is seen being thrown several feet in the air before collapsing on the road between two cars, while the second biker falls on the walkway as a result of the collision.

The car then crashed a third motorbike a few metres ahead, injuring two people, according to the video.

The four people injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are all said to be in stable condition. The police are trying to trace the car driver who fled the spot after the incident.

They have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help them track down the driver.

In another incident, on November 11, five people were killed while approximately 50 others suffered injuries near Vaniyambadi, on the Chennai Bengaluru Highway. The harrowing incident involved a head-on collision between a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) Tamil Nadu Limited bus and a private omni bus.

Reports suggest that the private bus was en route to Bengaluru when it crashed into a Chennai-bound SETC bus travelling in the opposing lane. Rescue and emergency services rushed to the scene, providing immediate aid to the victims and overseeing the clearing operations.

