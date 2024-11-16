Bengaluru man kills son in fit of rage for mobile addiction and lack of interest in studies, says 'doesn't matter if you live or die'

"It doesn't matter to me if you live or die"—these were the chilling last words a father uttered to his teenage son before tragically taking his life.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man named Ravi Kumar killed his 14-year-old son after a heated argument over the boy's excessive mobile phone use and poor academic performance. In a fit of rage, he brutally beat his son with a cricket bat and slammed his head against a wall. The incident has left the city in disbelief. After the horrifying act, Kumar reportedly attempted to conceal the crime, adding another layer of horror to an already tragic situation.

The incident came to light when police received information about a suspicious death of a schoolboy in the Kumaraswamy Layout area. Upon arriving at the scene, they were met with a shocking sight: the teenager’s bier was already prepared, and his family was getting ready for his last rites. The police immediately took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem report revealed that the boy had suffered severe head trauma and multiple injuries across his body, indicating he was brutally beaten before his death.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar, a carpenter, had grown increasingly frustrated with his son, a Class 9 student, due to his poor academic performance. The tragic incident was triggered by a seemingly minor argument over repairing a mobile phone. In a fit of rage, Kumar attacked his son, Tejas, with a cricket bat.

Even after the initial assault, he wasn't finished. In a final, chilling act, he slammed the boy against a wall, coldly telling him, "It doesn't matter to me whether you live or die."

According to the investigation, after being brutally beaten, the boy collapsed to the floor and lay in pain for several hours, from 8 am until 2 pm. Despite his worsening condition, he was only taken to the hospital once he had stopped breathing. By then, it was too late, and doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B, revealed, "There were frequent arguments between the boy and his parents over his poor academic performance and excessive use of his mobile phone. They also believed he was falling into bad company. This tension ultimately escalated into the tragic incident that led to his death."

After the incident, the father attempted to cover up the crime by cleaning the bloodstains from his son’s body and immediately beginning preparations for the funeral. He even hid the cricket bat used in the assault.

Police officials suspect this was an effort to destroy evidence and pass off the death as natural.

The boy leaves behind his grieving parents and two younger siblings. The father has since been arrested, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.