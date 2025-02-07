scorecardresearch
Bengaluru techie calls 87% salary hike a ‘lowball offer’, internet reacts with disbelief

Bengaluru techie calls 87% salary hike a ‘lowball offer’, internet reacts with disbelief

Beyond the salary, the developer also worried about the kind of work he'd be assigned. “I am a backend developer with experience in Java, Spring Boot, AWS, microservices. Will I get same kind of work or any outdated techstack or infra kind of work? Please help me,” he asked fellow Redditors.

The discussion continued with users debating whether internship experience should count as work experience, while others dismissed the post as “clickbait.” The discussion continued with users debating whether internship experience should count as work experience, while others dismissed the post as “clickbait.”

Bengaluru’s workforce is no stranger to bold career moves, but a recent Reddit post took things up a notch. A tech professional, who claimed nearly three years of experience, turned to the internet after receiving what he called a "lowball offer" — despite an 87% salary hike.

The man, posting under the handle ‘No_Baby3592,’ shared that he was currently earning 16 LPA and had been offered 25 LPA at a new firm. However, he expressed frustration over being ghosted for three months after multiple interview rounds, only to receive what he saw as an underwhelming offer for a downgraded role.

"Also she discussed about Bonus, but havent mentioned anywhere in Offer letter. I asked her to mail atleast for which she denied and told that it is same for every one in the firm and asked me to have some faith. I am very pissed off with their lowballing and behavior," he wrote, criticizing the HR process.

HR reached out 3 months after interview and document verification and extended a lowball offer
The post quickly gained traction, sparking a heated debate. Many users were unsympathetic, calling the offer reasonable. "At 3 yoe, 25 + 5 is beyond great," one user wrote. Another added, “How is this lowballed? I saw the Glassdoor for this job post at the said company, the offer is the max of the mentioned slab!”

Some, however, understood the frustration. “Depends on how you take the negotiations. As it’s a good company, you might have a chance to crack better ones too,” one comment read.

The discussion continued with users debating whether internship experience should count as work experience, while others dismissed the post as “clickbait.”

 

Published on: Feb 07, 2025, 6:17 PM IST
