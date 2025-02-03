1.61 lakh traffic fine! X user flags Bengaluru two-wheeler's huge fine, 'Vehicle is still not seized'

A two-wheeler rider in Bengaluru has compiled an astonishing ₹1.61 lakh in traffic fines yet continues to navigate the city streets, prompting frustration among local residents and raising questions about the effectiveness of traffic enforcement in the area.

The issue came to light after an X (formerly Twitter) user, identified as Shibam, shared a post detailing the rider's ongoing violations of traffic rules. Shibam reported that the total fines had surged from ₹1,05,500 last year to the current ₹1,61,000, highlighting the rider's disregard for regulations, including riding without a helmet.

The post featured images of the vehicle and the rider, along with a screenshot from the Traffic Challan Payment app showing the accumulated fines.

In a response to the online outcry, the Bengaluru Traffic Police acknowledged the situation on X, stating, “Noted, we will take necessary action.”

Residents have expressed their disbelief at the lack of action taken against the rider, with one user questioning why the vehicle had not yet been seized despite the escalating fines. Comments on the post reflected a growing concern over traffic enforcement, with some users suggesting that the fines could soon exceed the vehicle's value, leading the rider to abandon it. Others advocated for stricter measures, including filing a First Information Report (FIR) and pursuing fines through the courts.

One user mocked, "Very soon the fine amount will exceed the scooter value and he will abandon the vehicle."

Another said, "Maybe the police is investing in that guy. 50% return in one year beats NIFTY50 hands down Time to realise your profits @BlrCityPolice"

The situation has ignited a broader conversation about traffic violations in Bengaluru, with users expressing frustration over the perceived inaction from authorities. One user noted, “They are not taking it seriously. I personally posted traffic violators in public two months ago, and it's still open. If they mistakenly mark it solved, violations will be booked again.”