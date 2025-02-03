'Integration with @ShaadiDotCom needed': Bengaluru techie creates AI to rate chapati roundness, netizens react

A Bengaluru-based techie Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, has developed RotiChecker.ai, an AI tool designed to rate the roundness of chapatis. The quirky concept has left social media both amused and divided.

It started when a user posted a photo of her perfectly round roti on X, calling it an “art.” Chouhan tested the image with his tool, giving it a 91 out of 100. He then challenged users: if his post hit 420 likes, he’d make the tool public. The target was met, and searches for “roti maker” surged.

Chouhan called the project a fun experiment, joking, “Seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return. Let’s make it happen!” The website reads: “Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge. Coming Soon.”

Social media reactions were quick and varied. Some users were entertained, with one quipping, “China has DeepSeek and we have RotiChecker.ai,” while another joked, “Integration with @ShaadiDotCom needed.”

Others questioned the tool’s criteria, wondering, “Is it only about a perfect circle or about the diameter too?” and pointing out that, “Who’s gonna check the thickness? That’s a bigger determinant of taste than shape.” Meanwhile, one user couldn’t help but comment on the cultural obsession, saying, “Never understood this mainly north Indian obsession with rotis being perfect circles.”

However, not everyone was laughing. Some criticized the tool as misogynistic, claiming it targeted women’s cooking skills. Chouhan quickly shut down the backlash, sharing posts from men who had used the tool, proving it’s all in good fun.