Bengaluru: Woman govt employee stabbed to death at her home; probe underway

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her residence in Bengaluru, the police said on Sunday. The woman was working as a geologist under the government of Karnataka, they said.

The victim was identified as Pratima, who was working as a Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka.

According to police, the attackers broke into the house of Pratima and fatally stabbed her to death, adding that the death was due to strangulation and throat slitting. At the time of the incident, she was alone at home as Pratima’s husband was away (he was visiting his hometown, Teerthahalli).

On Saturday night, at around 8 pm, Pratima was dropped off at her house by her driver. As she failed to respond to her brother's phone calls, he came in the morning to check on her and found her dead in the house, the officials said.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City, said, “Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information once we get to know exactly what happened.”

Prima facie, there is no theft of any jewellery or valuables, Shahpurwad added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted to the tragedy and said that he would inquire for more information on the case and added that the motive for the murder was still unknown.

“I just got to know about it. We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone (in Bengaluru) while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known; we will inquire into it,” he said.

Officials stated that efforts were currently being made to track down the attackers, for which police have registered a case in the matter. They suspected that the murder may have been committed by someone known to Pratima.

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her nephew four days ago in Thane, Maharashtra. Her 11-year-old kid, however, was able to escape the onslaught by hiding in the bathroom of their home.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Air quality remains 'severe' for 3rd day, Rs 23-cr smog tower 'locked up'