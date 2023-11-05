Delhi pollution: Air quality remains 'severe' for 3rd day, Rs 23-cr smog tower 'locked up'

Delhi air pollution news: Air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas remained in the 'severe' category for the third straight day on Sunday as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital. Parts of Delhi such as the India Gate, the Qutub Minar area, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Lodhi Road among others were shrouded in thick smog.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 460 as of 7 am, according to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI in many regions was recorded at above 400 on Sunday, with some places inching closer towards 500 as of 7 am. The AQI stands at 490 in Dwarka Sector 9, 482 in IGI Airport T3, 479 in Bawana, 478 in Wazirpur, 465 in Jahangirpuri, 464 in Aya Nagar, 430 in Lodhi Road and at 478 in Siri Fort.

AQI was teetering in the surrounding areas of Delhi. Noida woke up to 'severe' air quality as it recorded an AQI of around 400 on Sunday. Gurugram also logged a 'severe' air quality at 7 am on Sunday. Other places that logged very poor AQI are -- 396 in Ballabgarh's Nathu Colony, 338 in Anand Vihar, and 397 in Sanjay Nagar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Anything beyond 500 falls under the 'hazardous' category.

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring areas dropped marginally on Saturday due to a relatively better wind speed but a thick layer of smog continued to engulf the national capital. The concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 particles, however, increased from Saturday evening onwards.

Delhi's average AQI settled at 415 on Saturday in the 'severe' category. Noida and Gurugram also settled in the same category at 408 and 404 respectively. The air quality in Ghaziabad (394), Greater Noida (490), and Faridabad (438) also remained in the hazardous category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging that only CNG, electric and BS-VI compliant vehicles be permitted in Delhi-NCR. He also sought an emergency meeting with NCR states to address the issue.

Rai has also written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman Ashwani Kumar for "arbitrarily halting" the operation of a large smog tower installed at Connaught Place in 2021 to tackle air pollution.

Rai's letter to the CM came days after reports emerged that the smog tower installed in Connaught Place is 'locked up' and not operational despite the fact that the national capital and its neighbouring areas are struggling with hazardous AQI levels.

There was a team of 10 people including engineers, operators, and helpers managing the smog tower, all of whom were removed seven months ago. The DPCC suggested the closure of the smog tower after it was revealed that the reduction in particulate matter (PM) was only around 12-13 per cent at a distance of 100 metres from the smog tower.

The 24-metre tall smog tower, made at a cost of around Rs 23 crore, had the capacity to clean 1,000 cubic metres of air within a 1km radius per second. The tower is equipped with 40 fans and 5,000 air filters to suck in polluted air and releases filtered air.

The committee suggested that the site should be upgraded and used an environmental and climate change innovation centre, India Today reported. Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with emissions from vehicles, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.

