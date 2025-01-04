Bengaluru woman jumps from moving auto as drunk driver takes wrong route; Namma Yatri reacts

A 30-year-old woman had a close call in East Bengaluru on Thursday night when she leapt from a moving auto-rickshaw. The incident occurred after she noticed the driver deviating from her specified route and heading towards an unknown location, ignoring her directions.

The incident occurred during a commute from Horamavu to Thanisandra and was later shared on social media by the woman’s husband, Azhar Khan. While no official police complaint was lodged, Khan brought the matter to the attention of Bengaluru city police through a post on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the auto-rickshaw driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The woman had booked the ride via the Namma Yatri app but grew alarmed when the driver strayed from the usual route and headed towards Hebbal. Despite her repeated inquiries, the driver remained unresponsive. According to Khan, the driver displayed signs of intoxication, such as red eyes and erratic behaviour.

#Nammayatri

Namma Yatri Auto Issue!

My wife booked a auto from Horamavu to Thanisandra, Bangalore, but the driver was drunk and took her towards the wrong location near Hebbal. Despite repeatedly asking him to stop, he didn’t listen, forcing her to jump out of the moving auto. pic.twitter.com/qAulNu3yc9 — Azhar Khan (@AzharKh35261609) January 2, 2025

“When the vehicle reached Nagavara, the driver suddenly veered onto a flyover that wasn’t part of the intended route,” Khan informed The Times of India.

Sensing the potential danger, the woman took decisive action. As the auto-rickshaw slowed near the down ramp of the flyover, she leapt out of the moving vehicle. Thankfully, she escaped unscathed.

After she got out, the driver approached her, trying to persuade her to get back into the auto-rickshaw, but she firmly declined. Instead, she completed the payment for the ride online and arranged another auto to continue her journey home safely.

“This raises a grave concern about women’s safety. If this can happen to my wife at 9 PM, think about how many other women might face similar dangers while traveling late,” Khan told The Times of India.

The incident sparked discussion on social media and caught the attention of Namma Yatri. In a message to Khan, the ride-booking platform responded, “Thank you for your time over the call, Azhar. Please DM us for further assistance.”

The woman was initially reluctant to file a formal complaint, fearing retaliation. However, after Khan’s social media post gained widespread attention, Bengaluru police reached out to him.