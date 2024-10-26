'Bengaluru's Mini Burj Khalifa': Netizens react after 5-storey building on 250 sq ft plot faces demolition

A unique five-storey building constructed on a mere 250 square feet plot in Bengaluru is set to be demolished. The unusual structure, often compared to a mini-Burj Khalifa, has attracted significant attention on social media.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a demolition order for the building in Nanjappa Garden, Babusapalya, Hennur, citing violations of building bylaws and safety norms. The authorities have stated that the construction was carried out without proper approvals and permits.

BBMP is finally taking action against illegal constructions after a six-storey building collapse that claimed eight lives in Bengaluru



Starting Mon, BBMP will survey & demolish illegal buildings.



Pictures of a five-storey building recently went viral, sparking a wave of sarcastic comments online. Some users jokingly compared the building to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, while others praised the architect's creativity. However, many criticized the owner and engineer for breaking regulations and constructing such a large building out of greed.

According to reports, the owner of the illegal building has consented to its demolition. Residents living nearby have been evacuated, and the BBMP has ordered that the electricity supply will be disconnected during the demolition process.

Authorities have confirmed that the building will be torn down overnight, and the owner is expected to remove the debris afterward under regulations. Currently, the site has been barricaded, and security personnel have been sent to the area to maintain order.