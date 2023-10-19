'Best in the world': British YouTuber lauds Mumbai Police for finding his lost iPhone

A British YouTuber, Phil Bland, who is currently in India, hailed Mumbai police after finding his lost iPhone 14 with their help within a few hours of losing it. He shared about this incident through one of his vlogs on his YouTube channel, which elaborates on how he managed to find his misplaced phone in just two hours.

Bland has 72,000 followers on his YouTube channel, and he came to India to experience the country's local culture and festive spirit. During his trip to India, Bland participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; he also witnessed the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match at Ahmedabad and is currently enjoying the Navratri festivities going on in the country.

However, this unfortunate turn of events where he lost his iPhone happened during his stay in Mumbai.

In the vlog uploaded on his YouTube channel, it can be seen Bland was travelling in an autorickshaw to the Juhu beach and as soon as he reached the spot, he realised that his iPhone was not in his pocket. After that, he immediately runs back to the same autorickshaw, but his phone isn’t there. It can be seen in the video that one of the drivers even told him that it was “impossible to get the phone back”.

Without wasting a single minute, Bland approached Mumbai police, where the cops gave him proper assistance. Police take him back to the spot from where he took the autorickshaw to look for the lost phone. But surprisingly, the police informed him that someone turned his lost phone in at a police station.

The police guided him to this station, where he got his iPhone back.

After getting his phone back, Bland took pictures with the cops and thanked them for their assistance. He even called the Mumbai police officers “best in the world” and offered his prayers at the Ganpati pandal at the police station.

“Just when hope seemed lost, the Mumbai Police arrived as our saviours. Miraculously, they locate my phone and reunite it with me. In gratitude, we gather and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles,” reads the caption of his YouTube video.

Since posted, the video has generated more than 2 lakh views and several comments. “I can assure you that this would only happen in India. Salute to the Mumbai Police, the kind and friendly folks of Mumbai, and for Phil for believing,” wrote one of the users in the comment section.

