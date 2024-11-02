'Best way to help...': Doctor's Diwali gesture of handing condom to beggar with baby gone wrong. Netizens say' Content made out of suffering is extremely offensive'

A doctor recently faced strong backlash after a video he posted went viral for being offensive and insensitive. Shared on October 31 by a user named Duryodhan on X (formerly Twitter), the clip showed the doctor approaching a woman sitting on a sidewalk with a young child. Instead of offering food or money, he gave her a condom, sparking outrage online before the video was eventually taken down.

The incident took place during Diwali, with a caption that read, “Best way to help roadside beggars.” The video stirred widespread debate online. In the clip, the toddler beside the woman reached for the item, which added to the criticism.

This is extremely inappropriate and offensive. You made a content out of her suffering. You used it without CONSENT . As a doctor or responsible citizen , Do you think it's okay to shame her for fun ? It's shameful enough for anyone , but it's rather disappointing from a doctor — Koushik Chatterjee (@Koushik92118686) October 31, 2024

The caption seemed to imply that the doctor’s gesture was meant to promote family planning, suggesting people should consider their financial means before having children. However, many viewers found this approach insensitive and lacking in compassion, sparking swift backlash.

Users criticized the doctor's actions, calling them insensitive and inappropriate. They argue that the gesture was disrespectful to the beggar and their child. Some have even accused the doctor of promoting casual sex and disregarding cultural and religious sensitivities.

A user wrote, “This is extremely inappropriate and offensive. You made content out of her suffering. You used it without consent. As a doctor or responsible citizen, do you think it’s okay to shame her for fun?” Another one commented, “It’s truly shameful. There is a thin line between empathy and awareness, grow up and get a life. I hope your parents haven’t seen this yet.”

Social media users questioned the doctor’s actions, saying his gesture was disrespectful and inappropriate. “If lack of empathy had a video, then this would be it,” said another user. “Your intentions were correct, but the way you executed only shows your lack of empathy.”

Some have praised the doctor for their social consciousness and efforts to raise awareness about family planning. However, they said that it failed the purpose. They argue that the doctor was simply trying to help the beggar by providing them with a means of contraception.

“Best way to help and uplift the roadside beggars is the caption of the video. That certainly doesn’t seem like a way to raise awareness about contraception," a user wrote.

Another user harshly wrote, “I don’t know how to be polite and talk about this disturbing video I came across. I didn’t want to say anything, but my conscience didn’t allow me to ignore triggering content. I don’t expect this from someone who is a doctor and has no idea about how wrong this is.”

One user defended the doctor, saying, "The doctor did nothing wrong. Beggar mafias often use children to earn more—each can make Rs 1,000-1,500 daily. The more children they have, the more they earn. Don’t support this."