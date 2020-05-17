Beware! Jail upto 2 years if you don't follow Lockdown 4.0 rules

The rules for Lockdown 4.0 are strict and not following them can land people in jail for up to two years. The two-year jail will apply to those who are found guilty of making a false claim to avail government's coronavirus relief benefits. There are also punishments for government officials who commit any offence. The Home Ministry release lists out these punishments under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Here's the list:

Those obstructing duty of any government employee or refusing to comply with the government's directions will be jailed up to one year jail or fine or both.

Whoever knowingly makes a false claim for obtaining any relief or government benefits will be punishable with a jail term up to two years with fine.

If those entrusted with money or materials meant for providing relief for the coronavirus affected people use it for one's own sake, will be jailed with up to two years with fine.

Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning on coronavirus, which leads to panic, will be punishable with one year jail or fine.

If any offense is committed by any government department, its head will be deemed to be guilty unless proved it was committed without his knowledge.

Any officer, who refuses to perform his duties -- unless he has obtained the express written permission of his official superior or has other lawful excuse for so doing -- will be punishable with one year jail or fine.

Offenses by companies will also be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly, in case of neglect on part of any director, manager, secretary or other officers of the company.

Spitting in public and work places will be punishable with fine as per laws, rules or regulations by State/UTs.

The government on Sunday extended the lockdown measures by over two more weeks till May 31. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directed the ministries and departments of the Government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.

