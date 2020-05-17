Coronavirus-related debt excluded from default; will big companies rush to avail benefit?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced as part of the economic relief package that the debt due to Covid 19 will be excluded from default. It will help companies, which have better debt profile, to raise capital through its financially weak subsidiaries during the Covid-19 crisis time and skip making repayments. The experts say that even big companies will rush to avail this opportunity as it won't be difficult for them to get loans because of their debt profile.

FM said that the definition of covid-related debt will be explained in the notification. "May be starting from February 1 or another date. The mind will be applied," she said.

"The big question at this point of time is whether the banks will be ready to lend to the stressed companies which are in real Covid crisis. They will not do it as bank executives will have to be answerable for defaults. If companies fail to repay, it will show up on the books of the banks. Will the banks be ready for that," said an executive with a public sector bank.

So which type of companies are currently getting loans? The big companies in India are raising large amount of cash from the debt markets via multiple debt issuances to banks, which now have access to low cost capital from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, TVS Motors and NHPC have announced raising a total of Rs 40,000 crore.

RIL plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore from the debt market through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in tranches on a private placement basis. From equity market, Reliance is raising Rs 53,215 crore through a rights issue. Tata Group, Mahindra and Mahindra and L&T plans to mop up the fund from bond market after RBI special central bank facility allowed lenders to borrow cheaply. Tata Steel will raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs in one or more tranches. Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1000 crore via NCDs.

At least 328 entities across sectors, including those backed by big conglomerates, have opted for availing the RBI's three-month moratorium on their debt repayments, rating agency ICRA said earlier. The list of entities include companies from Tata Group, JSW Group and GMR Group.

Also read: RBI faces herculean task! Borrowing target Rs 22.69 lakh, savings available Rs 14 lakh crore

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman Presser Highlights: FM completes announcements on economic stimulus worth Rs 20,97,053 crore